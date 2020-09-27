Azerbaijan's President approves martial law, curfew in parts of country

Baku [Azerbaijan], September 27 (ANI): Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday approved the introduction of martial law in several regions of the country with a curfew set to go into effect on September 28, presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said, as reported by Sputnik.



"Martial law is introduced by the decree of the president of Azerbaijan. The president approved the decision of the parliament," Hadiyev said to reporters in Baku.

He clarified that the curfew will go into effect on Monday and will last from 9 pm till 6 am daily, Sputnik further reported.

Earlier in the day, Armenia and the Armenian-majority unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh declared martial law across their territories following the military escalation over the disputed region.(ANI)

