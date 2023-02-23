B-777 flight departs from Mumbai to bring back passengers of Delhi-bound Air India flight from Stockholm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): A B777 flight has departed from Mumbai to bring back passengers of Delhi-bound Air India International flight AI-106, which was diverted to Sweden's Stockholm Airport after the plane detected technical glitches.

The B777 flight will reach Stockholm at 11 pm (local time) and take off from there at 1 am. The flight carrying passengers from Sweden Stockholm Airport will reach Delhi at 8 am on Saturday. The Air India flight AI 106 carrying 300 passengers from Newark to Delhi developed a technical snag and was diverted to Sweden.

In a statement, Air India on Wednesday said, "The flight AI 106 from Newark to Delhi faced a technical issue and was diverted to Stockholm early this morning with 284 pax and 8 infants on board." It further stated that the flight landed safely at Stockholm airport.



Air India put out a statement saying that the passengers have been given lounge access and meals. The aircraft was thoroughly checked to address the technical issue while Air India arranged hotel accommodations for the passengers.

There was panic among passengers after the cockpit crew announced that the flight was being diverted to an airport in Sweden due to a technical glitch. However, all the passengers landed safely. Air India is in sustained talks with the Swedish authorities to seek approval for immediate immigration clearance for some of the guests who are still at the airport.

Air India, in its statement, said, "Several guests have cleared immigration and checked in, and we are in discussion with the Swedish authorities to seek approval for immigration clearance for some of our guests who are still at the airport. All guests at the airport are being offered meals and refreshments." It further stated that some of the guests have come out of the airport and checked in at the hotels reserved for them.

Air India does not have any operation at Stockholm. However, Air India officials from other places have been rushed to Stockholm to try and resolve issues and extend all possible support to passengers. In the statement, Air India said, "We are also exploring other options of bringing back our guests from Stockholm at the earliest."

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the Air India flight reported an oil leak from the engine. "Air India flight Newark to Delhi flight diverted to Sweden's Stockholm due to an oil leak from the aircraft engine," the DGCA said. (ANI)

