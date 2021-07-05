Baekhyun's 'Bambi' selected as 'The Best K-Pop Songs of 2021'

Seoul [South Korea], July 5 (ANL/Global Economic): EXO member Baekhyun's 'Bambi' was selected as the 'The Best K-Pop Songs of 2021 So Far' by the U.S. media, TIME magazine.

The US well known magazine TIME posted an article of 'The Best K-Pop Songs of 2021 So Far' on its official webpage on July 1st. In this list, Baekhyun's 'Bambi' was included that show its global influence.

"The R&B track 'Bambi' of EXO vocalist Baekhyun that was released before his recent military enlistment, explores themes that are slightly more mature than your average bedtime stories.



Baekhyun sings this song for a special someone whom he calls 'Bambi," TIME magazine reviewed the song. "The track is smooth and sensuous, particularly seductive when Baekhyun's voice rises to falsetto."

Baekhyun became the million sellers with more than one million sales of his third mini album 'Bambi' for just 20 days from its release.

In addition, 'Bambi' ranked No 1 in iTunes top album charts in 60 Global Regions, China's QQ music digital album sales chart and United world chart, showing his strong global influences. (ANI/Global Economic)

