Bahawalpur administration rejects PML-N application to hold PDM rally

Bahawalpur [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Bahawalpur, citing possible terrorist attack and COVID-19, the administration has rejected an application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to hold a rally on Sunday.

"There is credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally, and the permission cannot be granted to PML-N for the Bahawalpur rally," ARY News quoted the deputy commissioner of Bahawalpur as saying in his letter written to PML-N leaders.

The administration further said it cannot allow a rally to be held in the city due to the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.



PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, chief of the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday reached to Bahawalpur participate in a political rally, ARY News reported.

Citing sources, ARY News reported that the former Prime Minister and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani will also attend the rally.

The proposed rally will pass through Bandra Bridge, Model Town C Chowk, Fateh Chowk, Model Town B, and reach Toll Plaza Sutlej Bridge.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that the opposition's movement would no longer be directed only at the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government but also "his backers".

PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and in case of denial for this demand, the front has announced a rally against the government. (ANI)

