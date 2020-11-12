Bahrain's longest-serving PM Al Khalifa dies at 84

Manama [Bahrain], November 11 (ANI): Bahrain's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died at the age of 84, according to the state media.

"The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness... who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America," the country's news agency was quoted by Al Jazeera.



His body will be repatriated from the United States, where he died at a hospital.

Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced official week-long mourning during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was one of the longest-serving prime ministers in the world. (ANI)

