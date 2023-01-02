Bajwa aided PDM in no-confidence motion against Imran Khan: Former PPP senator

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Former Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa aided Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, according to a report in Geo News.

The report stated, "Khokhar, while speaking during a TV interview, said that the evidence of the no-confidence motion was coming out. "

Khokhar also talked about Bajwa's extension as the army chief. He said that the PTI did away with a historical legislation in 12 minutes to extend Bajwa's tenure. According to him, the establishment had influenced his extension.

He said that all factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) were being brought together. He said that MQM-P's own leaders were saying that the establishment had a role in bringing them together.

The PPP leader said, "In February 2022, it was said that we are neutral but the institution is still not neutral."



Khokhar said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had revealed that he was asked to join the PTI and that Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had withdrawn his statement made at the Asma Jahangir Conference under pressure.

"The way cameras were installed at the time of the no-confidence motion in the Senate was not the work of any ordinary person. The procedure to make Yusuf Raza Gilani the leader of the opposition was not correct," he added, reported Geo News.

The Geo News report also said: Khokhar announced parting ways with PPP a month after stepping down as a senator due to differences between him and the party leadership over his stance on the government's policies."

"I wish the best for People's Party. I feel honoured to serve as a member of the party, but I am not its part anymore," Khokhar said.

Khokhar resigned as a senator on November 10, saying he would try hard to maintain his independence.

In recent months, political instability has been witnessed in Pakistan after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion. Since his ouster, Imran Khan has been carrying out mass rallies across the country demanding early elections.

This year, Pakistan witnessed a political and constitutional crisis as opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against then-PM Imran Khan in April. It is the first time that Pakistan's PM was ousted through a no-confidence vote. (ANI)

