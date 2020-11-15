Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari to get engaged on November 27

Karachi [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, will be getting engaged on November 27.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the invitation card sent out by Bilawal House spokesperson states the former president's daughter is set to be engaged to Mahmood Chaudhry, the son of US-based businessman Yunus Chaudhry.

The invitation card has stated that the guests will have to get tested of coronavirus and email their reports to the Bilawal House a day prior to the engagement.

As all COVID-19 SOPs will be followed at the venue, the guests will only be allowed to attend the engagement ceremony after they test negative for the novel coronavirus, The Express Tribune said.

Further, the guests will not be allowed to take any photographs and mobile phones will not be allowed inside the venue. (ANI)