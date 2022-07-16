Bali: Sitharaman meets Indonesian artist known for his works on Ramayana, Mahabharata

Bali [Indonesia], July 16 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Bali, interacted with Padma Shri recipient Indonesian artist Wayan Dibia, who is known for his works on exploring epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Dibia, a respected artist and scholar of performing arts from Bali, has created more than 150 new works on dance and dance dramas, mostly exploring Ramayana and Mahabharata.

"Smt.@nsitharaman interacts with Mr I Wayan Dibia, respected artist and scholar of performing arts from Bali, during her visit to Indonesia. He has created more than 150 new works on dance and dance dramas, mostly exploring Ramayana and Mahabharata," the Office of Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on July 14.



Wayan Dibia, who is Bali's most influential Kecak Dancer and Scholar - a traditional Indonesian art form depicting chapters of the Ramayana was recognized with Padma Shri 2021 for his contribution to arts.



"Mr Dibia was conferred with Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2021 for his contribution in the field of arts," it added.

Dibia, who hails from a family of artists, began learning Balinese dance and music when he was eight years old, and has studied various forms of classical Balinese dance and drama from different masters on the island.

From 1970 onwards, Dibia started to experiment with elements of traditional Balinese performing arts to create new works for contemporary audiences.

The Indonesian artist has choreographed numerous new dances and dramas.

Moreover, his innovative oeuvre have gained high recognition and has been featured in many important events and art festivals in Indonesia and overseas. (ANI)

