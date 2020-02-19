Baloch freedom fighters ambush Pak Army posh, 6 personnel killed

Dera Bugti [Balochistan], Feb 19 (ANI): At least six personnel of the Pakistani Army were killed after the fighters of the Balochistan Liberation Tigers targetted their post in Singsila area of Dera Bugti here, sources in the Baloch freedom fighters have said.

During the operation, which was conducted on Sunday, all weapons and ammunition were seized by the Baloch freedom fighters while the army post was set on fire.

In a video viralled on the group's Facebook page, the fighters said that two army vehicles were completely destroyed in the ambush. However, there is no confirmation by the Pakistan Army about the attack. (ANI)