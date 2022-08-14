Baloch group targets Pakistani army on Balochistan's Independence Day

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Baloch Liberation Army on Thursday claimed responsibility for several attacks on Pakistani army check-posts, targeting Police officials and a Police station in different areas of Balochistan.

The Spokesperson of the armed group, Jeeyand Baloch said that their fighters have targeted the Pakistani army and police in three different locations Kalat, Balgatar, and Machh, killing at least one officer and injuring four others, The Balochistan Post reported.

Notably, on August 11, Balochistan celebrated its independence day.

Jeeyand Baloch said that BLA fighters attacked a police station in Kalat on Wednesday night, adding that their target was the SHO of the station, who was present at the time of the attack. He said that the SHO is involved in harassing of the public under the pretext of checking and filing bogus police reports to blackmail innocent civilians.

"This attack was a warning for the SHO and other police officers to stop their anti-Baloch policies on the behest of the occupying forces," Jeeyand Baloch said.



The BLA also claimed responsibility for two other attacks saying that their group fighters fired rockets and other heavy weapons at the post of the Pakistan Army on the premises of "National Coal Lease" in the Machh area of Bolan.

"An enemy personnel was killed on the spot while the occupying forces also suffered more losses,' the statement reads.

In another statement released on Thursday by BLA, in which the group took the credit for attacking another senior Police official in Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan. "The targeted SHO, on the behest of Pakistan's secretive agencies, has been involved in raiding houses, torturing civilians, and disrespecting people on the streets under the pretext of checking," BLA spokesperson said as quoted by Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, another Baloch "pro-independence" group, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for attacking Pakistani forces' outpost in the Jhaoo area of Awaran on Thursday.

BLF spokesman Major Gohram Baloch said in a statement that their fighters attacked the Pakistani army post in Jhaoo-sorh-Attah Muhammad Bazar with snipers, rockets, and automatic weapons. "In this attack, one enemy soldier was killed on the spot, while they also received more casualties and loss," BLF spokesperson claimed.

According to the publication, the Baloch groups always target the Pakistani forces and government installations on August 11 and 14, as a way to celebrate their independence day. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan celebrates its independence day on August 14. (ANI)

