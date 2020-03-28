Baloch leader condemns arrest of Geo-news owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Karachi [Pakistan], Mar 28 (ANI): Stating that the media played an important role to strengthen democratic institutions in any country, Chairman of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal has "reiterated" his condemnation of the arrest of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman.

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had earlier this month arrested Mir Shakil-ur Rehman in connection with a case pertaining to the purchase of a 54-kanal piece of land 34 years ago.

According to The News International, the Baloch leader while talking to the Geo News programme said the free press always acted as a bridge between the government and the people.

Mengal asked the government to immediately release Shakil-ur-Rahman and "other political prisoners kept in isolation and torture cells", reported the Pakistani media outlet.

While terming it as unfortunate that whosoever comes to power always tried to curb the media, Mengal was quoted as saying that the government's actions against media would force people to recall dictatorial regimes. He urged the government to learn to tolerate criticism as well and not just seek appreciation.

Earlier, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan too had expressed deep concern over his arrest saying that there remains a strong suspicion that "such actions by NAB are selective, arbitrary and politically motivates."

"The journalist community sees this as yet another attempt to gag a beleaguered independent press. HRCP demands that the government should immediately take steps to address this issue and prove its commitment to #pressfreedom," the HRCP had tweeted. (ANI)

