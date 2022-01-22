Baloch Liberation Army's top commander killed in Afghanistan over financial dispute

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 22 (ANI): A top commander of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) was killed in Afghanistan over a financial dispute, a media report said.

BLA's commander, identified as Razak aka engineer, was killed in Afghanistan. Razak was a resident of the Ahmed Wal area of Nushki and had been living in Afghanistan for quite some time, reported ARY News.



Razak was involved in fundraising for the outlawed BLA besides smuggling weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan through the Nushki route, the Pakistani publication reported citing sources.

The BLA commander had also claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Quetta in 2011. He was also involved in other major terrorist acts in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

It came after the killing of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) spokesperson Khalid Balti in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. Balti had been appointed as banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson in 2014 after Shahidullah Shahid, known for his anti-Pakistan stance. He was operating a training camp for TTP terrorists in Miranshah, according to ARY News. (ANI)

