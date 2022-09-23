`Baloch Lives Matter' seminar highlights human rights violations in Balochistan.

Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI): A seminar titled 'Baloch Lives Matter: Aspects of human rights violations in Balochistan' was organized by Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) in Geneva on the occasion of the 51st Session of UNHRC on Thursday.

Intellectuals, analysts and human rights defenders deliberated on various aspects of human rights violations perpetrated by Pakistan in Balochistan.



A documentary was also shown highlighting various aspects of human rights violations in Balochistan. The analysts opined that many aspects are clear crimes against humanity.



They termed these actions come under the category of genocide.

Razzak Baloch, Organiser, USA Chapter of BHRC said, "Pakistan is not a civilised country. It is only interested in Baloch wealth, and Baloch resources. They don't want Baloch people. They are abducting people, they are killing people and the message is clear. The UN must kick out Pakistan. When they kicked out Russia from the human rights Council, they must kick out Pakistan from the human rights council".

The seminar declaration asked the United Nations to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan for investigating the crimes against humanity.

Samad Baloch, the president of BHRC said, "On the 51st session of UN Human Rights Council session we request the UN to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan and trial all those culprits who committed crimes against humanity, the Pakistan Army and those in secret services, should be tried at International Court of Justice".

The participants urged the international community to intervene in Balochistan before it is too late. (ANI)

