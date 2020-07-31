Baloch rebels kill seven Pakistan Army personnel in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Balochistan Liberation Front has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Pakistani military personnel in Jhaoo and Mashkay on Friday.

The Balochistan Liberation Front spokesman Gwahram Baloch has said in a statement to the media from an undisclosed location that last night Sarmachaars (Baloch freedom fighters) attacked the Manguli check post in Mashkay Valley with snipers and heavy weapons, killing three personnel and injuring one.

Accepting responsibility for another attack, he said a Pakistani army patrol team was ambushed with automatic heavy weapons by Baloch guerilla fighters at Nondara area of Jhaoo at 8 am on Friday.

The attack took place as a group of 10 on-foot occupying army personnel were advancing towards Daraj Kaur (river).

In the fierce ambush, four Pakistan army personnel were killed on the spot and two others were injured.

In a media release, Gwahram Baloch added that these attacks will continue till the independence of occupied Balochistan. (ANI)

