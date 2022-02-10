Baloch Republican Guards claims responsibility for grenade attack in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) has claimed responsibility for the hand grenade attack in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali town that killed one person and left many others injured.

On Tuesday, at least one person was killed and five others severely injured in a grenade blast in Balochistan, according to The Express Tribune.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, a hand grenade was hurled at a bus stand by unidentified attackers in the evening.



"#Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claims responsibility for a hand grenade attack on police's CTD officials in Dera Murad Jamali. 1 CTD official killed and 3 injured in the attack. BRG also warns Baloch civilians not to join CTD," South Asia Media Research Institute (SAMRI) tweeted.



The attack occurred hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited another region in the province to assure his support for troops who came under attack in the Naushki and Panjgur districts, last Wednesday.

Nine soldiers and 20 assailants were killed in those twin attacks and subsequent clearing operations.

Last month, 17 people, including two policemen had been injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district. (ANI)

