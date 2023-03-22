Baloch rights group South Korea chapter to hold protest against forceful annexation by Pakistan

Balochistan [pakistan">Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement, South Korea Chapter will hold a protest on Sunday, on the occasion of Balochistan Black Day, in Busan city against the forceful annexation of the province by pakistan">Pakistan.

The protest will take place on March 26 at Busan city in front of the Busan station from 15:00 to 17:00 pm (local time).

The protesters are all set to gather to commemorate what they say was the 75 year of annexation of Balochistan in 1948 by pakistan">Pakistan's armed forces.

The year 2022 was a dreadful year for Balochistan as the forcibly disappeared record touched 629, extrajudicially killed 195 and tortured 187 people, according to the annual report released by Paank, the human rights organization of the Baloch National Movement.

The report highlights the human rights situation throughout the year with infographics. According to this, in January 2022, there were 92 forced disappearances, 15 murders and one person was tortured by the pakistan">Pakistan army.



95 enforced disappearances, 42 murders and 5 tortures cases were reported in February. In March, 62 people went into forced disappearance, 19 were killed, and 6 were tortured.50 enforced disappearances, 39 murders and 18 tortures were reported in April, added the report.

According to Paank, 187 forcibly disappeared people were released from the torture cells of the pakistan">Pakistani army last year. 61 enforced disappearances, 5 murders and 22 tortures were reported in May. In June, 26 people forcibly disappeared, and 11 people were murdered.

In July, 46 people forcibly disappeared, 16 were killed, and 28 were tortured. As many as 55 forced disappearances, 5 murders and 37 tortures were reported in August. In September, 30 forced disappearances, 2 murders and 19 cases of torture were reported.

In October, 38 people forcibly disappeared, 15 were killed, and 18 were tortured. In November, 36 people forcibly disappeared, 23 were killed, and 14 were tortured.38 enforced disappearances,2 murders and 19 people were tortured in December 2022, said the annual report of Paank.

The report said that 2022 was full of human tragedy in Balochistan with mass punishment, forced disappearances, murders, massacres and violence.

Counter-Terrorism Department and Frontier Corps under the pakistan">Pakistan army subjected hundreds of Balochs including women and children to enforced disappearance, collective punishment, killing in fake encounters and torture in various areas in Balochistan and Sindh, added the report.

According to Paank, the families of the victims of forced disappearance by the army suffer from political isolation to compete with the military force in Balochistan. (ANI)

