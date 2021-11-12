Balochistan National Party express concern over abduction of Baloch students

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Balochistan National Party (BNP) expressed concern over the abduction of two students from the Baloch community and said that antagonist elements are again trying to spoil the peace situation in Balochistan under a "planned" conspiracy.

The remarks came from the BNP's Khuzdar Vice President Ali Mengal after the abduction of two Baloch students, identified as Sohail Baloch and Fasih Baloch, Pakistan's Urdu newspaper Intekhab reported.

Both the victims are students of Balochistan University and said to be residents of the Noshki district of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the students of Balochistan University have also protested over the abduction.

While thousands of Balochs have been abducted and disappeared since Pakistan's occupation, hundreds of others have been eliminated in the line of Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy. Thousands still remain unaccounted for.

Enforced Disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the oppressed people of Balochistan since the very first day of its occupation.

While countless abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhuman torture in army secret cells. (ANI)