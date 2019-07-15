Balochistan: Operation underway to rescue 11 miners

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): Rescue operation is underway to bring out 11 miners who are trapped in a coal mine in Balochistan, Ary News reported on Monday.

Atleast 12 miners working at Digari coal mine near Quetta got trapped following an explosion by the accumulation of deadly methane gas.

One of the miners was rescued after the 15-hour of the rescue operation. During the process, six relief workers also fell unconscious due to the presence of toxic gas.

Ibrar Hussain, the SHO of the Duki district, said that the coal mine collapsed when miners were digging 1,700 feet deep inside it.

"Due to the presence of deadly methane gas an explosion occurred, which led to the collapsed of a portion of the mine, leaving six workers dead," he added.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation, around 200 miners die and hundred others suffer injuries in accidents related to coal mines in Balochistan every year. (ANI)

