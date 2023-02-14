Balochistan: Protest continues in front of Lasbela Press Club against enforced disappearance of Zehri family

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): A protest took place in front of the Balochistan Lasbela Press Club on Monday against the enforced disappearances orchestrated by the Pakistani army and for the recovery of the Zehri family.

The protestors demonstrated against the enforced disappearance of Rasheeda and her husband Muhammad Rahim.

"Against the enforced disappearance of Rasheeda and her husband Muhammad Rahim, their family protested in front of Lasbela Press Club Hub. A large number of people from political and student organizations of different schools of thought participated in the protest. #SaveZehriFamily," tweeted Voice for Baloch Missing Persons.

As per reports, the Pakistani army was behind the enforced disappearance. Due to the enforced disappearance of Rasheeda and her husband Muhammad Rahim their daughter is left without the parents.

"Urgent: Dua Zehri from Balochistan has been left without her parents, Abdul Rahim & Rasheeda, who were unjustly abducted by Pakistani forces. Let's amplify her voice & bring a social media activist.



The mother of Rahim Zehri, who herself became a victim of enforced disappearance, participated in the protest held in front of Kohta Press on Tuesday, February 14, at 3 o'clock for Baloch Missing Persons for the recovery of her son Rahim Zehri and her daughter-in-law Rashida Zehri.

In 2022 alone Pakistan Army forcibly disappeared 629, extrajudicially killed 195, and tortured 187 people. In January 2023, 92 people disappeared, 15 were murdered, and 1 was tortured by the Army, reported International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS).

According to recent figures released by COIOED in July 2022, a total of 8,696 missing person cases have been reported. While 6,513 of these

cases have been solved, 2,219 are still pending, as per DW news.

Despite efforts by civil society, there is no end to the issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

The irony is that successive Pakistan governments have pledged to end the practice of enforced disappearances but there is no end to it, said Canada-based think tank, IFFRAS. (ANI)

