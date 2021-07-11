Balochistan, Sindh witness 50 pc rise in violence, says report

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 (ANI): The violence in Pakistan's Balochistan and Sindh provinces have witnessed over 50 per cent surge in violence as a total of 203 people have lost their lives and 966 were injured during the April-June quarter of this year, said report.

Citing a report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), The News International reported that a total of 203 people have lost their lives and 966 were injured resulting from various forms of violence during the April-June quarter of this year, followed by an alarming rise in fatalities of security personnel.

According to the report, the highest number of fatalities from violence was in Balochistan (74), FATA (39), Sindh (39), KP (35), Punjab (8), Islamabad (4), and 4 additional persons in locations unknown as victims of violence carried out by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters in April.



Combining KP and FATA fatalities equal that of Balochistan at 74. While Punjab and former FATA experienced a significant drop in violence (down by 64 per cent and 43 per cent respectively), Balochistan and Sindh witnessed a 50 per cent plus an uptick in violence.

KP (excluding FATA) had a marginal surge of 9 per cent this quarter, it said. Besides, an unprecedented upsurge in the number of wounded persons was a result of the countrywide violent protest by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on a blasphemy-related issue left four people dead and 800 wounded.

The report cited by The News International further said that the use of guns for target killing remained the most common form of weapon used in violence and all regions of the country were affected by it.

In KP (including former FATA), the targets of this violence were a leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), a former member of the Peace Committee, and a lawyer besides some other unknown civilians, the report said. The frequency of armed attacks increased this quarter.

Civilians bore the brunt of violence this quarter. The outlaws (militants, criminals, and insurgents) also witnessed a negligible drop in the number of their fatalities and the percentage as well. The security personnel's fatalities accounted for 30 per cent of the total fatalities. The combined percentage of the civilian and security personnel is 73 per cent in the second quarter as compared to 71 per cent in the first quarter. (ANI)

