Balochistan: Two including policeman killed in blast in Loralai

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:52 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): Two people including a policeman were killed in an explosion in Loralai, Balochistan on Monday.
The News International reported that the explosion took place near police's Eagle squad and left the suspected bomber dead as well.
It quoted police as saying that the blast took place when the Police Officers were following suspects on two motorcycles in the restive province.
The people of the mineral rich province of Balochistan, have for decades faced torture at the hands of Pakistani military. Its Intelligence agencies are said to use barbaric techniques to suppress a popular nationalist movement that has unnerved the Pakistani establishment.
The explosion comes days after three people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an IED explosion in Chaman area of Balochistan.
One of those killed included a leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Muhammad Hanif. (ANI)

