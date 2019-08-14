Representative Image
Representative Image

#BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay trend on Pak's Independence Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Pakistan was left red-faced after Balochistan, a province located on its southwestern borders, called for its freedom as the country observed 73rd Independence Day on Wednesday.
The cash-strapped nation is observing August 14 as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', in a protest against India's decision to abrogate Article 370 that accorded Jammu and Kashmir with special status, and passing a bill, which bifurcated the region into two Union Territories.
Rattled by New Delhi's historic move, Islamabad had also condemned it as an "illegal aggression" and called on the international community, including the United Nations, the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to interfere in the matter. However, reiterating its stand over the Kashmir issue, India has consistently refuted any third party interference calling it to be its "internal matter" and resolve all difference "bilaterally".
However, despite Pakistan's outcry over the recent development in Kashmir, #BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay started trending on Twitter with more than 100,000 tweets and 54,000 tweets respectively.
Balochistan, the most volatile province in the southwestern borders of Pakistan has been struggling since 1948 against Pakistani occupation. The Baloch people say that they got independence from the British on August 11, 1947.
The province, rich in natural gas fields, has also accused China of plundering their economic wealth especially after the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
At a time when Islamabad has been urging the UN Security Council to take action over the plight of Kashmiris in the wake of changing status of Jammu and Kashmir, it is worth mentioning that the human rights violations in Balochistan have already drawn concerns of the international community and other human rights watchdogs. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:26 IST

In I-Day speech, Pak envoy harps on Kashmir, dodges Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Syed Haider Shah, the acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, on Wednesday said that Islamabad will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:19 IST

Pak continues to stand with Kashmiris as nation observes Kashmir...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in wake of India's decision to change the status of the region, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has always stood with Kashmiris and would continue to do so as the nation observes Independence Day as K

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:51 IST

Catholic bishops in Sri Lanka call for independent inquiry into...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 14 (ANI): The Catholic Bishops' Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) has urged the government to hold an "independent and impartial" inquiry into the Easter Sunday terror attacks as a matter of utmost urgency.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:43 IST

6 killed in wall collapse amid Independence Day celebrations in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): At least six people lost their lives and 13 others suffered injuries after a boundary wall collapsed amid Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan, the northernmost province administered by Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:05 IST

Imran Khan to address Legislative Assembly today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan. The special session will be held in Muzaffarabad today at 10:00 a.m.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:50 IST

Minister urges action against Zakir Naik for denigrating Hindu Malaysians

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 14 (ANI): Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran has called for action to be taken against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik "for questioning the loyalty of Hindu Malaysians".

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:19 IST

British MP says 'constitutional changes' are 'internal' to India...

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Amid a social media clash between British parliamentarians a week after India's decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a Conservative lawmaker has stressed that the constitutional changes were an "internal matter" for India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:39 IST

Free Balochistan movement marks Independence Day of Balochistan

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) organised a seminar here to mark the Independence Day of Baloch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:27 IST

Flights back on schedule at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong Aug 14 (ANI): The Hong Kong International Airport returned to normal operations on Wednesday, following clashes between police and protestors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:43 IST

US top diplomat visits Mumbai, honours Mumbai terror attack victims

Mumbai [India], Aug 14 (ANI): US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, who is in India, visited Chabad House here to honour the victims of Mumbai terror attack.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:51 IST

Anti-govt protests: Hong Kong Police arrest 5

Hong Kong, Aug 14 (ANI): Hong Kong Police on Wednesday arrested five people for "possession of offensive weapons and assaulting officers" amid protests at Hong Kong International Airport.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:00 IST

Two Epstein jail guards put on administrative leave, warden...

Washington [US], Aug 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Two prison guards assigned to the unit that housed accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have been put on administrative leave after his alleged suicide over the weekend, US Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl