Bandaru Wilsonbabu to take over as next ambassador to Comoros

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Bandaru Wilsonbabu, presently the Indian ambassador to the Republic of Madagascar has been concurrently accredited as the next ambassador to the Union of Comoros, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Shri Bandaru Wilsonbabu, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Madagascar, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Union of Comoros, with residence in Antananarivo," the MEA said in a statement.



An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 2004 batch, Wilsonbabu earlier served as the joint secretary in the Eurasia division.

Ties between India and Comoros have grown manifold during the past three years.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Comoros in October 2019. It was the first state visit by an Indian political dignitary to the Union.

Six MoUs were signed during the Vice President's visit. An MoU on defence cooperation between the two countries was also signed.

Comoros is a founding member of the International Solar Alliance and part of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). (ANI)

