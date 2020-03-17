Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman one of most important figures of last century: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is one of the most important figures of the last century, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is one most important figures of the last century. His entire life is a big lesson for all of us," he said in an address via video conference.

He thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inviting him to the birth centenary celebration of the founding leader of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Modi said that he could not attend the event because of the spread of coronavirus.

Praising Bangladesh for making progress in different walks of life, Modi said: "It gives me intense happiness today to see the youths of Bangladesh working day and night to realise the dream of Mujibur Rahman of 'Sonar Bangla"

Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said: "One regime, its torturous rule and ignorance of democratic values had spoilt Bangladesh and its people."

"Banghbandu's learnings and under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership Bangladesh, with inclusive and development-oriented policies, is moving forward. It is very appreciative," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his courage and indelible contribution to Bangladesh's progress." (ANI)