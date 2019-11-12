Bangladesh: 15 killed in head-on train collision in Brahmanbaria district

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 12 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger trains collided head-on in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 am (local time) when Udayan Express heading for Chattogram and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita collided at Mondobhag Railway Station in Brahmanbaria, the Daily Star quoted Md Delwar Hossain, the loco shed in-charge of Akhaura Railway Junction, as saying.

The impact of the collision left 12 people dead on the spot, while three others died while undergoing treatment at Brahmanbaria General Hospital and Cumilla Sadar Hospital.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Many people are feared trapped under the coaches. (ANI)

