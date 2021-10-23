Bangladesh: 6 killed in attack on Rohingya camp

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 23 (ANI): At least six people were killed in an attack on a madrasa at a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh on Friday.

This comes days after the murder of Rohingya leader Muhib Ullah.

Local Rohingyas have alleged that a terrorist group wanted to set up a training centre at the madrasa inside Camp No 18, Dhaka Tribune reported.



Four people were killed immediately in the attack while others succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shihab Kaiser, chief of the Ukhiya-based unit of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

"Four people died on the spot in the attack. Soon after, the police from the nearby Moynarghona police camp arrived at the scene and took several people to the hospital, where another three succumbed to their injuries," Shihab Kaider told Dhaka Tribune.

Since the assassination of Rohingya leader Muhib Ullah, unrest is rife throughout the camps. (ANI)

