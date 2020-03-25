Bangladesh announces suspension of ex-PM Khaleda Zia's jail sentence

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar 24 (ANI): The Bangladesh government on Tuesday announced that it will suspend the jail sentence of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and release her for a period of six months.

"We have decided to release her on humanitarian grounds as per the instructions of the prime minister," Al Jazeera quoted Law Minister Anisul Huq as saying at a media briefing on Tuesday.

"She can receive treatment staying at her home, but she cannot go abroad," Huq said.

Khaleda, a two-time former prime minister, has been lodged in prison since last February, serving a jail term of 17 years in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.

The Bangladesh Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a bail plea filed by Khaleda Zia in connection with the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

The country's top court last year had dismissed a bail plea filed by Khaleda Zia in connection with the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

During the proceedings, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam had informed the court that the former prime minister has been suffering from arthritis for the last 30 years and diabetes for 20 years. She is suffering from pain in her left knee since 1997. (ANI)

