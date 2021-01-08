Bangladesh approves procurement of 30 million doses of Covishield vaccine from India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 8 (ANI): Bangladesh on Thursday approved procurement of 30 million doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine from India, co-developed by European pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Bangladesh drug regulator Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has authorised Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited to import and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine from India. In the initial six months of the first phase, Beximco will procure five million vaccine doses per month, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"Beximco pharma can now import and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine from India. It will first supply the vaccine in meeting the government's requirements. Then it can supply the vaccine to private hospitals approved by the government," said DGDA Deputy Director Md Salauddin.



Earlier on Monday, the government issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) on emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. After the UK authorized the vaccine on Wednesday, India's drug regulator on Friday approved the vaccine for emergency use, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier, in November, Bangladesh signed an agreement with the SII, through which Beximco Pharma will avail 30 million doses of the vaccine.

Additionally, the DGDA on Wednesday approved for clinical trial Globe Biotech Limited's manufacture of its Covid-19 vaccine, Bongavax, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

