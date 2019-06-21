Bangladesh: Chinese worker dies in violent clash at power plant

Patuakhali [Bangladesh], Jun 20 (ANI): One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries after violent clashes broke out between Bangladeshi and Chinese workers at the site of partly-built Payra Power Plant in the southern city of Patuakhali.

Violence erupted on Tuesday following the death of Bangladeshi worker Sabindra Das, who, the locals believe, died after reportedly being pushed from the terrace by a Chinese worker, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The worker who was killed on Tuesday has been identified as 26-year-old Jhan Yang Fang, a Chinese national, who died at the hospital due to excessive bleeding from his head, said Md Bakir Hossain, director of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMC). The injured -- five Chinese and two Bangladeshi workers -- were brought to the SBMC for treatment.

The situation at the power plant was brought under control and an investigation into the matter has been initiated, said Kalapara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Monirul Islam.

The Payra Power Plant is a proposed 1,320-megawatt coal-fired power station, funded by Beijing. According to media reports, the plant employs about 6000 workers, of which about 2000 are Chinese. (ANI)

