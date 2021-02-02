Bangladesh condemns military coup in Myanmar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 1 (ANI): Bangladesh on Monday condemned the military coup in Myanmar, where prominent civilian leaders were detained.

An official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Bangladesh firmly adheres to and promotes democratic ethos. We hope that the democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld in Myanmar. As an immediate and friendly neighbour, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar."

Earlier, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military.

The state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar's first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country.



Telecommunications in the capital city of Naypyitaw and some other regions and states are also being cut off.

The newly-elected lower house of the parliament was due to convene on Monday, however, the military called for a postponement.

Bangladesh in its statement also urged for the process of repatriation of the refugees to continue.

Around 1 million Rohingyas, who fled from their native Myanmar in 2018 to escape atrocities from the armed forces, are living in refugee camps across the world, mostly in Dhaka .

"We have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and have been working with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh. We expect these processes to continue in right earnest," the statement added. (ANI)

