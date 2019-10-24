Bangladesh court sentences 16 people to death in Nusrat Jahan Rafi's murder case

Feni [Bangladesh], Oct 24 (ANI): A court in Bangladesh on Thursday sentenced 16 people to death for the murder of Nusrat Jahan Rafi after she protested against sexual abuse by the principal of a madrasa.



18-year-old Nusrat, residing in the small town of Feni, was set on fire on April 6 two weeks after she registered a complaint against sexual abuse by the principal, reported BD News 24.



The principal, Siraj-Ud-Doula, who reportedly orchestrated the attack is among those sentenced.



Feni Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mamunur Rashid handed down the verdict.



On April 6, Nusrat was tricked onto the roof of the madrasa where the perpetrators set her on fire after she refused to withdraw the case. She was taken to a hospital, however, she succumbed to her injuries on April 10.



Nusrat's brother Mahmudul Hasan Noman filed a case on April 8 against eight people.



The incident shocked the entire country and led to a series of protests against the oppression of woman and girls. (ANI)