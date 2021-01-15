Bangladesh COVID-19 case count rises to 526,485

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 762 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths on Friday, taking the count to 526,485 and the death toll to 7,862, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



The official data showed that 13,678 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 471,123 including 718 new recoveries on Friday, DGHS said.

According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 per cent and the current recovery rate 89.48 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

