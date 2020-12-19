Bangladesh COVID-19 cases near 500,000

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths on Saturday, making the tally at 499,560 and death toll at 7,242, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,300 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 435,601, including 1,987 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.45 per cent and the current recovery rate is 87.20 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

