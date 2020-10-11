Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 378,266, death toll reaches 5,524

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,193 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 378,266 and death toll at 5,524, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 9,467 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 292,860 including 1,495 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 77.42 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

