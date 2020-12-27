Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 509,148, death toll at 7,452

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 509,148 and the death toll at 7,452, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,650 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 451,961 including 1,473 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 88.77 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

