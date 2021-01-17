Bangladesh Covid-19 cases rise to 527,632, death toll reaches 7,906

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 569 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 527,632 and the death toll at 7,906, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 472,437 including 681 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.50 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.54 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

