Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 536,107

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 536,107 and death toll at 8,149, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,452 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 480,728 including 512 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.52 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.67 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

