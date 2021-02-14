Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 540,266

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 291 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 540,266 and death toll to 8,266, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of the recovered patients in the country stood at 486,767 including 374 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.53 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.10 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

