Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 540,592, death toll reaches 8,274

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 326 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 540,592 and death toll at 8,274, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



The official data showed that 12,900 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 487,229 including 462 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.53 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.13 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

