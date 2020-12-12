Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll goes up to 7,020

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 12 (ANI): Bangladesh has reported 1,329 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases has reached 489,178.

The death toll has gone up to 7,020 with 34 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, Dhaka Tribune reported citing Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



The death toll was 6,000 on November 4 and the country has seen over 1,000 deaths due to the disease in the past five weeks, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent. The official data showed that 12,065 samples were collected in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 deaths in Bangladesh crossed 1,000 on June 10 after nearly three months of the first fatality being reported on March 18. (ANI)

