Bangladesh demands recognition of 1971 genocide committed by Pakistan at UN

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 5 (ANI): Deputy Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in Geneva Sanchita Haque has demanded the recognition of the 1971 Genocide committed by the Pakistani Army.

While addressing a side event at the UN on Monday, Haque said, "The Bangladesh government has declared 25th March as Genocide Day. Bangladesh condemns genocides committed anywhere, everywhere. We will continue to raise our voices against genocide and demand justice and accountability for the victims of genocide. We will also continue working for the recognition of the 1971 genocide," BSS (Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha) news agency reported.

On March 25, 1971, Pakistan Army launched 'Operation Searchlight', wherein a planned military operation was carried out by the Pakistani Army and its military deliberately harmed hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi citizens.

The Deputy Envoy also said that in Bangladesh, International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) was set up to try the collaborators of the Pakistan Army who played a crucial role in facilitating the genocide, and the ICT is still continuing.

The event was organised by the Europe-based diaspora organisation BASUG, in collaboration with European Bangladesh Forum (EBF) and Switzerland Human Rights Forum Bangladesh.



The conference was held when the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council was going on at the UN in Geneva, reported BSS.

The event was also addressed by former High Court Justice in Sweden Justice Syed Asif Shakar, Director of Development Research Cooperation, Brussels Professor Tazeen Murshad, Brand ambassador of Bangladesh Daniel Seidl, Communications Director, Zurich Chris Blackburn, exiled Chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, President of Baloch Voice Association, France Munir Mengal, Ansar Ahmed Ullah, President, EBF UK organizing secretary of All European Muktijoddah Sangsad Abul Kalam and Khalilur Rahman Mamun, President of International HR Commission BD, Switzerland.

Apart from her, other speakers at the side event also reiterated the demand for international recognition of the Bangladesh genocide 1971 committed by Pakistan and urged the global community including the United Nations to recognise the 1971 genocide without wasting time, according to BSS.

They said the time is right for recognition of the Bangladesh genocide, adding, it is of great importance and an absolute necessity to honour the victims of the 1971 genocide and their descendants through recognition.

Unfortunately, the Bangladesh genocide has today become a forgotten chapter in history, speakers added. (ANI)

