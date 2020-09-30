Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen 'expressed satisfaction' over JCC meeting with Jaishankar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 30 (ANI): Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the recent meeting of Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC), according to Indian High Commission here.

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das made a farewell call on Momen. Das congratulated Momen for the successful conduct of 6th JCC and bilateral steps taken to strengthen cooperation.



"HC Smt. Riva Ganguly Das (@rivagdas) made a farewell call on Hon'ble FM Dr. AKA Momen today. HC congratulated FM for successful conduct of 6th JCC & bilateral steps taken to strengthen cooperation. FM expressed satisfaction over JCC & wished HC for her next assignment in Delhi," India in Bangladesh tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Bangladeshi counterpart Momen on Tuesday co-chaired the 6th meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission during which the two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a peaceful and secure border.

During the meeting, both countries reviewed the expanding connectivity in the road, rail, inland waterways and ports and agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects besides. (ANI)

