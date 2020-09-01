Bangladesh High Commission to hold special condolence meet for Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi will hold a special condolence meeting on Wednesday for former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at the age of 84.

On Monday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the death of Mukherjee, saying she was profoundly saddened to receive news of the demise of the "highly esteemed leader of South Asia."

"As a renowned scholar and statesman of India, and a highly esteemed leader of South Asia, Pranab Mukherjee commanded the respect and admiration of all. The tireless work of 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee for the welfare of the people of India will inspire the future generation of leaders not only in India but across countries in the region," she wrote in the letter.

In 2013, Bangladesh conferred the honour of 'Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona' (Liberation War Honour) on Mukherjee for his valuable contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery.

In his long political career, he held several top posts including that of External Affairs Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister.

The Government of India and many states have announced seven-day official mourning. (ANI)

