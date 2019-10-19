According to the BSF, three Indian fishermen had gone for fishing in the river Padma in the border area on Thursday morning.
Bangladesh Home Minister terms firing incident unfortunate, says it should not affect cordial relations

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:24 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 19 (ANI): Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has termed the firing incident on border in which a BSF soldier was killed by the BGB as 'unfortunate' and said this should not affect the cordial relationship between the two countries.
"This was an unfortunate event, which should not affect the cordial relationship between Bangladesh and India," Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying on Friday.
Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) had on Thursday opened fire on a Border Security Force (BSF) party, killing one constable and injuring another when the party was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.
"We are set to identify the conflicting issues between the two forces, and design peaceful solution to restore the friendly bonding between them," said the Bangladeshi Home Minister.
Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh of the BSF died after he received bullet injuries on his head. Another constable-cum-boatman received bullet injuries on his right hand.
"Two fishermen returned and approached the BSF post at Kakmarichar and said that the BGB apprehended them all. They, however, released two of them in order to call BSF post-commander for a flag meeting," BSF had said.
"Around 10:30 am, the Post Commander along with five troopers in the BSF boat, approached the BGB patrol in the water channel of River Padma near the boundary. During the flag meeting, the BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman and also tried to cordon (gherao) the BSF troops," added the BSF.
Sensing the situation worsening, the BSF party immediately returned following which the BGB troops opened fire on them.
BGB, however, claimed they "fired in self-defence" during a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad.
"It should be noted that four out of the four BSF members were wearing uniforms and the rest were wearing half pants-gauze. Also, it is important to note that the BSF team had weapons," the BGB had said in a statement.
The Bangladeshi Border Guards had said that it told the BSF if they want to take the prisoners back, they would be given a formal return with the flag meeting.
"BGB patrol team informed them that you too came to Bangladesh illegally. So you too will be handed over through official flag meeting," it added.
The BGB further said, "The BSF members were then forced to flee. When the BGB stopped them, the BSF members started firing. Speedboats continued to enter India. The BGB then fired in self-defence. Later, it was reported that one BSF member was killed." (ANI)

