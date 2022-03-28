Bangladesh hurt by Chinese workers' disrespect for local sentiments

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 28 (ANI): Bangladesh is not only falling into the 'debt trap' of China but also the Islamic nation is hurt by the disrespect to its religion by the Chinese workers in the country, media reports said.

A large number of Chinese are working in Bangladesh as Beijing has heavily invested in infrastructure projects in the country. Reportedly, the Chinese image in Bangladesh is suffering due to disrespect shown towards the local sentiments.

It is reported that Chinese officials working on various projects openly eat pork and tortoise meat in front of their Muslim colleagues and labourers.

Sources reveal that Chinese officials even refuse to give time off to the locals for 'Iftar' during Ramadan month. Salaries have been deducted for those who left the working site for Iftar.

Several incidents have been reported where clashes have taken place between Chinese officials and local workers. Last April, at least five people were killed and dozens injured after police opened fire on a crowd of workers protesting to demand unpaid wages and a pay rise at a Chinese-backed power plant in Chittagong.



The USD 2.4 billion power plant is a major source of foreign investment in Bangladesh, and one of a series of projects that Beijing is pushing to cultivate closer ties with Dhaka.

Chinese projects in Bangladesh also show faulty payment, poor labour facilities, impracticality and corruption.

In June 2019, hundreds of Chinese and Bangladeshi labourers clashed at the site of a power plant, leaving a Chinese dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Chinese projects in Bangladesh demonstrate the consequences of China's failure to engage in open and transparent conduct.

Chinese state-run and private firms have invested billions of dollars in the South Asian country's infrastructure projects - mostly in the power, energy and transport sectors.

The presence of large numbers of Chinese workers in Bangladesh has caused tensions with the locals as they not only fear job insecurity but also disrespect of its religion by hurting Islamic sentiments. (ANI)

