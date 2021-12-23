Bangladesh, Maldives exchange key agreements after talks between PM Hasina, President Solih

Male [Maldives], December 23 (ANI): Four important agreements were exchanged on Thursday between Maldives and Bangladesh during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing state visit to the island nation.

Apart from the agreement exchange, a symbolic handover of keys to military vehicles donated by Bangladesh to Maldives took place between Maldives' Chief of Defence Force, Major General Abdulla Shamaal, and General S. M. Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh, Maldives President's office said in a statement.

This comes as Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Bangladesh Prime Minister presided over the joint ceremony today. Both leaders today delivered a joint press statement at the Maldives President's Office.

They noted that Maldives and Bangladesh enjoy a traditionally and historically close relationship and that as close neighbours both countries share common attributes through our values, faith, and traditions.



Solih highlighted that interactions between the two countries have heightened, including the exchange of high-level visits during the past year, bringing a sense of renewed dynamism to the Maldives-Bangladesh relations.

He went on to commend PM Hasina, the government, and the people of Bangladesh for the significant progress made in economic, social, and political areas and highlighted efforts that led Bangladesh to qualify to graduate from the United Nations' list of Least Developed Countries to Developing Country status.

Reflecting on the official talks held today, Hasina noted that direct air connectivity between the two countries has been enhanced in the hopes of improving people-to-people contact and exchange of tourism cooperation.

She further announced the Bangladeshi government's decision to facilitate visas on arrival for Maldivian nationals in the context of the improved situation in the current pandemic and issuing long-term student visa facilitation for Maldivian students in Bangladesh.

Speaking further, Solih acknowledged Bangladesh's significant contribution to Maldives in the areas of health, higher education, human resource development, and defence. He went on to note the donation of military vehicles today, collaboration on the health front, and increased opportunities for higher education, vocational training, and skills development for Maldivian students in Bangladesh. (ANI)

