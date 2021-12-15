Bangladesh military, educational institutions tell story of Indian side in 1971 war, says Maj Gen Kamrul Hasan

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The history of the 1971 Liberation War is not complete without the story of the Indian side and it is part of the syllabus of Bangladesh military and educational institutions, said Major General SM Kamrul Hasan of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday.

Hasan has come to India to attend 'Vijay Parv' on the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 war victory along with other veterans of Bangladesh Army and Mukti Bahini at Parade Ground in Delhi where veterans of Indian Defence forces who participated in the war were also present.

"It is an expression of the deep-rooted ties that we have with India and the cooperation that India did with Bangladesh in the 1971 war. We gratefully remember that and we look forward to strengthening our relationship further in days to come," said Hasan.

"The syllabus of Bangladesh military institutions, as well as the educational institutions, adequately reflects the history of the liberation war. The young generation of Bangladesh remembers with gratefulness. They also look forward to furthering our relations in the days to come," he added.

"Excited about being able to visit India. Every year we look eagerly to this event. I am representing one of the armed forces. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for arranging such a festival," he added.

At the event, veterans from both sides met each other and greeted.

"We were preparing for the war from 1969. I still remember how we captured and defeated Pakistan in the war," said Lt Colonel KHS Shekhawat.

Retd Colonel Shawkat Ali of Bangladesh Army said that he still remembers how Indian Defence forces helped them in the war and Bangladesh will always be grateful to them. (ANI)