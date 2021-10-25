Bangladesh Naval Chief calls on General MM Naravane, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy on Monday called on Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

As per the Indian Navy, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal is on an official visit to India that commenced on October 23 and will last till October 29.

"Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy called on General MM Naravane #COAS and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation," tweeted the Indian Army.



Earlier, Admiral Shaheen Iqbal on Monday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi during his ongoing visit to India.

Admiral Iqbal will interact with the Indian Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, in addition to the Chief of Defence Staff and other high ranking Government of India officials. During the bilateral interactions, issues relating to joint cooperative efforts like Coordinated Patrol along International Maritime Boundary Line, bilateral exercise BONGOSAGAR, the conduct of naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations would be discussed.

On completion of engagements in Delhi, Admiral Shaheen Iqbal is scheduled to visit Mumbai, where he will meet with VAdm R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and visit Flagship of Western Naval Command.

On completion of the Mumbai visit, the Admiral would proceed to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to witness training activities and interact with Commandant, DSSC.

During the last quarter of 2021, the conduct of Talks by Bangladesh War Veterans at Naval War College and Indian Naval Academy and participation of Indian Armed Forces contingent & Band in 'Victory Day Celebrations' in Bangladesh are planned. (ANI)

