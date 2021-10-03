Bangladesh naval ship arrives at Visakhapatnam to commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Somudra Avijan on Sunday arrived in Visakhapatnam on a five-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

An official release stated that this visit by the Bangladesh Navy is to commemorate the birth centenary of the father of the nation, Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and as well as Swarnim Vijay Varsh marking the 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The officers and crew of BNS Somudra Avijan were accorded a traditional welcome by the representatives of the ENC and the Eastern Fleet, with the navy band in attendance, the release said.



A series of activities are scheduled between the two navies including professional interactions, cross deck visits, visit INS Vishwakarma and INS Dega.

In addition, screening of special documentary on the Bangladesh Navy and interaction with 1971 war veterans would be the major highlights of the visit.

At the apex level, visiting delegation from the High Commission of Bangladesh, New Delhi, led by Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, accompanied by Resident Defence Attache Bangladesh and the Commanding Officer of BNS Somudra Avijan, would interact with Vice Admiral AB Singh, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC and Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the official calls. (ANI)

