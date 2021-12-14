Bangladesh observes 50th anniversary of Intellectual Martyr's Day

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 14 (ANI): On the occasion of the Intellectual Martyr's Day or Black Day in the history of Bangladesh, several political, social, cultural and prominent groups recalled with horror and shame, the systemic and targeted genocide by the Pakistan Army.

On December 14, 1971, Pakistan Army carried out killing of Bangladesh's people in order to destroy the intellectual backbone of the new nation.

The blueprint of crippling the intelligentsia is known to have been chalked out by a body of at least 10 people headed by Major General Rao Farman Ali, the military advisor to the government of east Pakistan.

Remenring the day, various NGOs, Universities, Ulemas and Imams came together to mark the occasion in various places of Bangladesh.

In Dhaka, a group of around 1,000 students of Mukti Joddah Manch organized discussion meetings and documentary presentation on genocide of intellectuals by Pak Army on a multimedia projector at Shahbag in the evening.



A street drama was also organized at Shahbag presented by Dhaka University Drama Society followed by a candle light vigil to remember martyred intellectuals in front of Eternal Monument in VC Chattar, Dhaka University.

Separately, a street play performance by artists of Shilpakala Academy were made in front of National Press Club and highlighted the atrocities by Pak Forces.

Bring awareness among youth to highlight the Pak army's role in 1971, a series of slide shows showing killing of the Martyrs in the hands of Pak army were run at digital display boards at prominent public intersections in Gulshan-1 and Dhanmondi.





The slide shows highlighted the systemic killings indulged by the Pak army and called for justice against the perpetrators of this genocide.

While in Khulna, volunteers of Bangladesh Social Activist Forum held a rally of 100 people which included 50 bikers.

Similar programmes were held in Rajshahi, Benapole, Satkhira and Patuakhali under the banner.

Scores of people were seen participating in these programmes. Elsewhere in Magura a human chain rally was organized which was attended by about 100 people holding banners and posters depicting photographs of martyrs.

In Sylhet, a rally and discussion program was organized. In Chittagong, a rally was organized by Jongibad Pratirodh Andolan Bangladesh (JPAB) followed by human chain program in Chittagong demanding trial of Pakistan army officers in absentia who were involved in killing intellectuals on that day.

This year also witnessed a unique signature campaign by Public Universities of Jashore, Khulna and Mymensingh under different student body groups.

Thirty-six uiniversities all over Bangladesh also organized the protest against Pakistan atrocities under the banner of 'One Bangladesh'. They also held a candle light vigil.

Various programmes highlighted that Bangladesh which is still reeling from the loss of martyred intellectuals is determined to eliminate fundamentalism and terrorism from its soil as it completes 50 years of its independence. (ANI)

